Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 27499 Riverview Center Blvd Ste 140, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 403-8883
-
2
Dr. Howard Kalter1777 Tamiami Trl Ste 403, Pt Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (914) 488-5500Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Howard KalterBrain Function Clinic401 Commercial Ct Ste H, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 488-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalter?
I have been with Dr. Howard Kalter PH.D. & Mrs. Ginny Kalter M.S. since last year. I had previously reported a review in Jan 2021. The reason why I am writing once again is because unfortunately, I have now finished my sessions. I will say that I am sad about this as his services have been completed. I went to see him with my spouse to go over his reports and findings on 02.17.21. As always he was very thorough with his explanations. He also recommend certain things be done for me in the medical field. I can never express enough Thank Yous for doing what he does & what he did for myself as a patient. Although the results were not totally as I expected, however based on myself they were true. Pls always remember that you are not alone in this world and if you have memory problems as I have, he is most certainly the doctor to see! Upon completion of your sessions he will hand you a very thorough report and go over with you on & pls do not hesitate to ask questions.
About Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1457399586
Education & Certifications
- California School Of Professional Psychology
- Rutgers University - BA Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.