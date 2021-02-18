See All Neuropsychologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD

Neuropsychology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    27499 Riverview Center Blvd Ste 140, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 403-8883
  2. 2
    Dr. Howard Kalter
    1777 Tamiami Trl Ste 403, Pt Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 488-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Howard KalterBrain Function Clinic
    401 Commercial Ct Ste H, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 488-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing
Cognitive Rehabilitation
Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing
Cognitive Rehabilitation

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457399586
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • California School Of Professional Psychology
Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University - BA Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Howard Kalter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kalter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

