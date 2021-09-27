Dr. Howard Hartz, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Hartz, OD
Overview
Dr. Howard Hartz, OD is an Optometrist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1952 York Rd, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 308-3162
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been seen by Dr. Hartz for over 15 years. In that time, he has always been courteous, willing to answer any and all questions/concerns regarding my eyes and accurate in his assessments. With his up to date diagnostic tools, he was able to detect my need for cornea transplants early and kept me informed as to potential issues down the road.
About Dr. Howard Hartz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548200314
Dr. Hartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.