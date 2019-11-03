See All Psychologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD

Psychology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Friday Jr works at Intercare in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intercare Behavioral Health
    180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 831-0355
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2019
    Dr. Howard P. Friday Jr. is the very best psychologist ever! He is extremely intelligent, kind, compassionate, patient and really knows how to help you dig through your issues and resolve them. He teaches you life long coping strategies. I highly recommend him. Stick with him and do your part to overcome.
    Denise Vacco — Nov 03, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD
    About Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457325623
