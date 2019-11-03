Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friday Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Friday Jr, PHD is a Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Intercare Behavioral Health180 Fort Couch Rd Ste 304, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 Directions (412) 831-0355
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Howard P. Friday Jr. is the very best psychologist ever! He is extremely intelligent, kind, compassionate, patient and really knows how to help you dig through your issues and resolve them. He teaches you life long coping strategies. I highly recommend him. Stick with him and do your part to overcome.
- Psychology
- English
- 1457325623
Dr. Friday Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friday Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friday Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
