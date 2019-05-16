Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Cohen, OD
Overview
Dr. Howard Cohen, OD is an Optometrist in Shelton, CT.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Care Associates190 Coram Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 924-2175
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Howard Cohen is first class doctor treat everybody like they're his best friend staff is very helpful and friendly I highly recommend Doctor Cohen
About Dr. Howard Cohen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1679564736
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.