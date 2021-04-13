Dr. Chapel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Chapel, DC
Overview
Dr. Howard Chapel, DC is a Chiropractor in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Chapel works at
Locations
Chapel, McMurtrie and Bartlett Chiropractic936 Chesterfield Pkwy E, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 537-0564Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely! I've been a patient of Dr. Chapel's for 7 years; for my neck that has been a "pain in the neck" for many years. He helped me when everything else had come up short (physicians, special supports, new bed, pillows,...). I had no experience with a chiropractor, yet a guy at church promised that Dr. Chapel had done wonders for his neck. I tried it, got the help I needed, and met a man of high character that cared and knew exactly what he was doing. My neck quickly improved. My recommendation is to find him early in your treatment process, so you can feel better faster and not continue to pursue hope in the therapies that haven't met your goals.
About Dr. Howard Chapel, DC
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033287032
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapel works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapel.
