Houston Cutshaw, PA-C

Family Medicine
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Houston Cutshaw, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from GANNON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Houston Cutshaw works at Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick
    8820 Rachel Freeman Way, Charlotte, NC 28278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1291

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Houston Cutshaw?

    Aug 10, 2018
    I’ve been going to Houston for two years now. He’s makes it comfortable to speak about concerns and accessible when needed. You definitely will not feel like you’re just another number on the patient visit list with Houston. He takes his time with you and addresses you like an actual person.
    Lauren in NC — Aug 10, 2018
    About Houston Cutshaw, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1588816706
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Houston Cutshaw, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Houston Cutshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Houston Cutshaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Houston Cutshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Houston Cutshaw works at Novant Health Pediatrics Berewick in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Houston Cutshaw’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Houston Cutshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Houston Cutshaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Houston Cutshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Houston Cutshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

