See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Brooklyn, NY
Houkai Chen, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Houkai Chen, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Houkai Chen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Houkai Chen works at Xu Z Chen MD in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Xu Z Chen Psychiatrist Pllc
    837 58th St Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 755-6450
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Houkai Chen?

    Aug 24, 2016
    Dr. Chen is one of the best therapists one can find. During our couple therapies, Dr. Chen remains impartial and compassionate. He not only listens to what we say, but also picks up what we are not saying which is crucial for distressed couples. After a few appointments, the communication behaviors between my bf and I have improved which shifted our relationship upwards. I also went to Dr. Chen for depression. He has great skills and can also go very deep to meet your heart with zero distance.
    Lei in New York, NY — Aug 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Houkai Chen, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Houkai Chen, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Houkai Chen to family and friends

    Houkai Chen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Houkai Chen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Houkai Chen, LMFT.

    About Houkai Chen, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023452026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Houkai Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Houkai Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Houkai Chen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Houkai Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Houkai Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Houkai Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Houkai Chen, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.