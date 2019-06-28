Overview

Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.



Hoss Mansoori works at Urgent Care Clinic Of Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.