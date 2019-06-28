See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University.

Hoss Mansoori works at Urgent Care Clinic Of Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care clinic of Plano/ Action Family Care
    3100 Independence Pkwy Ste 103A, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 553-5543

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Bronchitis
Back Pain
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 28, 2019
    He is very professional and excellent He is so kind to his patients
    — Jun 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C
    About Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Persian and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952416323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hardin Simmons University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hoss Mansoori, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hoss Mansoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hoss Mansoori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Hoss Mansoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hoss Mansoori works at Urgent Care Clinic Of Plano in Plano, TX. View the full address on Hoss Mansoori’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Hoss Mansoori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hoss Mansoori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hoss Mansoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hoss Mansoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.