Hosea Lafleur III, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Hosea Lafleur III, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in New Orleans, LA. 

Hosea Lafleur III works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oschner Clinic
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4025
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Hosea Lafleur III, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689105298
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hosea Lafleur III, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hosea Lafleur III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hosea Lafleur III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hosea Lafleur III works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Hosea Lafleur III’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Hosea Lafleur III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hosea Lafleur III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hosea Lafleur III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hosea Lafleur III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

