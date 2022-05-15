Dr. Riley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hope Riley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Hope Riley, PHD is a Psychologist in Wayne, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 987 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 712, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 971-0117
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riley is warm, understanding, and insightful. She listens well and offers helpful feedback.
About Dr. Hope Riley, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801982657
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.