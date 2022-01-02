Hope Gosselin, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hope Gosselin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hope Gosselin, PSY
Overview
Hope Gosselin, PSY is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 111 Forest Ct, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-9919
Ratings & Reviews
I had regular appointments with Hope for quite some time. I found her at a very difficult, important time in my life, and she was exactly what I needed. She is so kind and gentle, compassionate, wise, and very helpful with learning about implementing necessary boundaries in my life. I can't recommend Hope Gosselin highly enough.
About Hope Gosselin, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1942361993
Frequently Asked Questions
Hope Gosselin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hope Gosselin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Hope Gosselin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hope Gosselin.
