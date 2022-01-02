See All Counselors in Knoxville, TN
Hope Gosselin, PSY

Counseling
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Hope Gosselin, PSY is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    111 Forest Ct, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-9919

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 02, 2022
I had regular appointments with Hope for quite some time. I found her at a very difficult, important time in my life, and she was exactly what I needed. She is so kind and gentle, compassionate, wise, and very helpful with learning about implementing necessary boundaries in my life. I can't recommend Hope Gosselin highly enough.
L. Thompson — Jan 02, 2022
Photo: Hope Gosselin, PSY
About Hope Gosselin, PSY

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942361993
Frequently Asked Questions

Hope Gosselin, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hope Gosselin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hope Gosselin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Hope Gosselin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Hope Gosselin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hope Gosselin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hope Gosselin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hope Gosselin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

