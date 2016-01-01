See All Nurse Midwives in Detroit Lakes, MN
Hope Adams, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Hope Adams, APRN

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Hope Adams, APRN is a Midwife in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Hope Adams works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Hormone Imbalance
Amniotic Fluid Embolism
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Hormone Imbalance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Hope Adams?

    Photo: Hope Adams, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Hope Adams, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Hope Adams to family and friends

    Hope Adams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Hope Adams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Hope Adams, APRN.

    About Hope Adams, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1588017479
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hope Adams, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hope Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hope Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hope Adams works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Hope Adams’s profile.

    Hope Adams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hope Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hope Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hope Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.