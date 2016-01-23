See All Physicians Assistants in Greenville, SC
Hong Vo, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (5)
Overview

Hong Vo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC. 

Hong Vo works at New Horizon Family Health Svs in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Hills Medical Center
    800 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-5800
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Hong Vo, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1073847513
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hong Vo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Hong Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hong Vo works at New Horizon Family Health Svs in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Hong Vo’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Hong Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hong Vo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hong Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hong Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

