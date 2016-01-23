Hong Vo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hong Vo, PA
Overview
Hong Vo, PA is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC.
Hong Vo works at
Locations
-
1
North Hills Medical Center800 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-5800
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's nice and caring doctor. But like all doctors about all about the money with her. Ask questions and make your own decisions. Like all doctors she will send you all over the greenville running up big medical bills
About Hong Vo, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073847513
Frequently Asked Questions
Hong Vo accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hong Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hong Vo works at
5 patients have reviewed Hong Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hong Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hong Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hong Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.