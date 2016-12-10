Holly Young-Reese, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Young-Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Young-Reese, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Holly Young-Reese, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS.
Holly Young-Reese works at
Locations
Oak Street Health Fort Wayne436 E WASHINGTON BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Directions (260) 264-0146
Insurance Accepted
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Young-Reese?
NP Young-Reese is very considerate and very compassionate. She is detailed in her examinations while putting an emphasis on assessing what will help you get out of pain. She is the first and only NP who will put your needs first.
About Holly Young-Reese, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1194164863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Young-Reese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Holly Young-Reese using Healthline FindCare.
Holly Young-Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Holly Young-Reese works at
2 patients have reviewed Holly Young-Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Young-Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Young-Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Young-Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.