Holly Winter Duke, LPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Holly Winter Duke, LPC is a Counselor in Lewisville, TX. 

Holly Winter Duke works at Lewisville Counseling Services, Lewisville, TX in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lewisville Counseling Services
    751 Hebron Pkwy # 305-B, Lewisville, TX 75057 (469) 645-1375

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CompCare
    • Corporate Health Administrators
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Holly Winter Duke, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194971341
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Spokane Mental Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Gonzaga University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Winter Duke, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Winter Duke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Winter Duke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Winter Duke works at Lewisville Counseling Services, Lewisville, TX in Lewisville, TX. View the full address on Holly Winter Duke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Holly Winter Duke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Winter Duke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Winter Duke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Winter Duke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

