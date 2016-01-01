Holly White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly White, PA-C
Overview
Holly White, PA-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Holly White works at
Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 447-5850Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 267-8225
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Holly White, PA-C
- Obstetrics & Gynecology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1205292802
