Holly Schaaf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Schaaf, PA-C
Overview
Holly Schaaf, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Holly Schaaf works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7015Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Completely enjoyed meeting Holly and her nurse. Very kind and knowledgable , look forward to seeing her again !
About Holly Schaaf, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215125687
