Holly Schweitzer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Holly Schweitzer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Holly Schweitzer works at ONE Health
Locations
ONE Health4449 Easton Way Fl 2, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (470) 424-8064Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, listens, educates, offers options. Great care.
About Holly Schweitzer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023348265
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Schweitzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Schweitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Holly Schweitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Schweitzer.
