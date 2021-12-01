See All Nurse Practitioners in Madison, WI
Holly Schmidt, APNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Holly Schmidt, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI. 

Holly Schmidt works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Ghc Pharmacy Capitol
    675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 257-9700

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 01, 2021
Routine physical
Mariana Castro — Dec 01, 2021
About Holly Schmidt, APNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1790041655
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Holly Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Holly Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Holly Schmidt works at Group Health Cooperative in Madison, WI. View the full address on Holly Schmidt’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Holly Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Schmidt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

