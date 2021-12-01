Holly Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Schmidt, APNP
Holly Schmidt, APNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Holly Schmidt works at
Ghc Pharmacy Capitol675 W Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 257-9700
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790041655
Holly Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Holly Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.