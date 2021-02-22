See All Physicians Assistants in Naples, FL
Holly Rothweiler, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Holly Rothweiler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL. 

Holly Rothweiler works at Hobdari Family Health LLC in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hobdari Family Health
    1855 Veterans Park Dr Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 806-6114
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Comprehensive Geriatric Assessments Chevron Icon
Coronary Heart Disease, Susceptibility to, 1 Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2021
    I have been seeing Holly for 2 years and I have recommended her to many friends. She is thorough and knowledgeable.. Whenever I have a question she makes me feel comfortable and uses Resources to find an answer .. I have been to many practices in the last 3 years due to 2 bad falls from which I had several bone breaks. This office has been very responsive with all the follow up.. Holly is exceptional with helping patients.
    Gail Solomon — Feb 22, 2021
    About Holly Rothweiler, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154971349
