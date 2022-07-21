See All Counselors in Fort Wayne, IN
Overview

Holly Rothenbush, LMFT is a Counselor in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Holly Rothenbush works at Dunn Associates PC in Fort Wayne, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dunn Associates PC
    1910 Saint Joe Center Rd Ste 23, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-5599
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2022
    She is wise beyond her years. Very good insights on issues/solutions and genuinely cares about her patients. If I could give a 6-star rating, I would.
    Bob — Jul 21, 2022
    Photo: Holly Rothenbush, LMFT
    About Holly Rothenbush, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194896761
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Rothenbush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Holly Rothenbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Holly Rothenbush works at Dunn Associates PC in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Holly Rothenbush’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Holly Rothenbush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Rothenbush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Rothenbush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Rothenbush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

