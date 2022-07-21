Holly Rothenbush has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Rothenbush, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Holly Rothenbush, LMFT is a Counselor in Fort Wayne, IN.
Holly Rothenbush works at
Locations
Dunn Associates PC1910 Saint Joe Center Rd Ste 23, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-5599
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
She is wise beyond her years. Very good insights on issues/solutions and genuinely cares about her patients. If I could give a 6-star rating, I would.
About Holly Rothenbush, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1194896761
Holly Rothenbush accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Rothenbush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Holly Rothenbush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Rothenbush.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Rothenbush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Rothenbush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.