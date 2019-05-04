Holly Nichols, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Nichols, ARNP
Overview
Holly Nichols, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Holly Nichols works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Dermatology9500 E Ironwood Square Dr Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 948-8400Thursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
HealthCare Partners11600 Indian Hills Rd # 200, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Nichols?
Amazing. Took the time to tell me what was going to happen. Follow up was great.
About Holly Nichols, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780650036
Education & Certifications
- Wichita State University, Wichita Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Nichols has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Nichols accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Holly Nichols works at
4 patients have reviewed Holly Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.