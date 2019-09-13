See All Counselors in Gilbert, AZ
Holly Judge, MS is a Counselor in Gilbert, AZ. 

  1. 1
    3303 E Baseline Rd Bldg 6, Gilbert, AZ 85234
(602) 397-0728

1.3
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(21)
Sep 13, 2019
Our experience with Ms. Judge was excellent. Impeccable integrity. Thorough, caring, clear, and in-depth truth-telling are words I easily use to describe her report to the Court and demeanor in our case. I expect the poor reviews on this site were written by people whose children would be better served if they took Ms. Judge’s words to heart and spent more time considering their own behavior and not attacking her for identifying and reporting their shortcomings. I will always be grateful for Ms. Judge and how her truth protected my child. I highly recommend Ms. Judge.
About Holly Judge, MS

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780727131
