Holly Heddleson, FNP is accepting new patients.
Holly Heddleson, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Holly Heddleson, FNP is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Matthews, NC.
Holly Heddleson works at
Locations
Novant Health Wound Care - Matthews1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 280, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 951-1154
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Holly Heddleson, FNP
- Wound & Burn Care
- English
- Female
- 1326515768
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Heddleson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Holly Heddleson using Healthline FindCare.
Holly Heddleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Holly Heddleson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Heddleson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Heddleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Heddleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.