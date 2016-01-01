Holly Gross, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Gross, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Holly Gross, PT is a Physical Therapist in Aurora, MN.
Holly Gross works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Holly Gross, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1427125475
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)
Holly Gross accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Holly Gross using Healthline FindCare.
Holly Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Holly Gross works at
Holly Gross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.