Holly Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Graham, LMFT
Overview
Holly Graham, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2920 F St Ste H12, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 201-1449
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Graham?
Holly has been a lifesaver for the last three years. She is so amazing.
About Holly Graham, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881999431
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Graham accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Holly Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.