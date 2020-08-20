Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Gomez-Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ashland, WI.
Holly Gomez-Levine works at
Locations
Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Directions
Champaign Dental Group3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A great listener, relatable, and helped me so much in my life.
About Holly Gomez-Levine, APRN
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1881857167
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Gomez-Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Gomez-Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
