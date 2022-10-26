Holly Gardner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Gardner, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Holly Gardner, FNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Holly Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Gardner?
Happy with recommendations
About Holly Gardner, FNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Female
- 1174877112
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Gardner accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Holly Gardner using Healthline FindCare.
Holly Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Holly Gardner works at
5 patients have reviewed Holly Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.