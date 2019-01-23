See All Physicians Assistants in Fullerton, CA
Holly Ferguson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Holly Ferguson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Holly Ferguson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Holly Ferguson works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farahanchi Arash DO
    2251 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 860-1144
  2. 2
    Memorialcare Medical Group - Madero
    23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 583-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Holly Ferguson?

    Jan 23, 2019
    She was great.
    Marcia & Bob Anderson (FBO Philip) in Huntington Beach, CT — Jan 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Holly Ferguson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Holly Ferguson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Holly Ferguson to family and friends

    Holly Ferguson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Holly Ferguson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Holly Ferguson, PA-C.

    About Holly Ferguson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306063912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Ferguson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Holly Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Holly Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Holly Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Holly Ferguson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.