Holly Ferguson, PA-C
Overview
Holly Ferguson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Holly Ferguson works at
Locations
Farahanchi Arash DO2251 N Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (909) 860-1144
Memorialcare Medical Group - Madero23512 Madero, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 583-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was great.
About Holly Ferguson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306063912
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Los Angeles
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Ferguson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Holly Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Ferguson.
