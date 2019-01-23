Overview

Holly Ferguson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California Los Angeles and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Holly Ferguson works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

