Holly Dimascio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Dimascio, PA-C
Overview
Holly Dimascio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA.
Holly Dimascio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Berks Family Medicine PC4885 Demoss Rd Ste 201, Reading, PA 19606 Directions (610) 779-9489
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Dimascio?
I met with her today. I was impressed with her confidence and professionalism. I would see her again.
About Holly Dimascio, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982033593
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Dimascio accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Dimascio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Holly Dimascio works at
Holly Dimascio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Dimascio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Dimascio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Dimascio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.