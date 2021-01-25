See All Psychiatrists in Fremont, CA
Holly Christensen, MFT

Psychiatry
3 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Holly Christensen, MFT is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. 

Holly Christensen works at Sutter Bay Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
39650 Liberty St, Fremont, CA 94538
(510) 498-2078
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2021
    I've received services from Holly for more than 3 years and absolutely love her as a therapist. She's been a great listener during my sessions and helped me tremendously navigating stressful situations in my life. I know I'm not the only patient who has been helped sessions with Holly. I have and will continue to highly recommend her to anyone I know looking for a therapist.
    J — Jan 25, 2021
    Photo: Holly Christensen, MFT
    About Holly Christensen, MFT

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386777464
