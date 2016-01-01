Holly Chatain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Chatain, PSY
Overview
Holly Chatain, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Harrisonville, MO.
Holly Chatain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holly B. Chatain Inc.401 N Independence St, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (816) 884-2900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Chatain?
About Holly Chatain, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902880412
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Chatain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Chatain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Holly Chatain works at
Holly Chatain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Chatain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Chatain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Chatain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.