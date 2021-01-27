Dr. Holly Britt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Holly Britt, OD
Overview
Dr. Holly Britt, OD is an Optometrist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University College of Optometry.
Dr. Britt works at
Locations
-
1
Rockwall Eyecare2861 Ridge Rd Ste 121, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 772-9597
-
2
Rockwall Eyecare810 Rockwall Pkwy Ste 2020, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (972) 472-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Britt?
Great experience!
About Dr. Holly Britt, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1629123369
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern State University College of Optometry
- Northeastern State Uiversity
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britt works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Britt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Britt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Britt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.