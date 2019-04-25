Holly A Bonner, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly A Bonner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly A Bonner, NP
Holly A Bonner, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Holly A Bonner works at
Oak Street Health Fern Rock1200 W Godfrey Ave # 3100, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 602-7369
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is wonderful! Great “bedside” manner, smart, personable and thorough. She truly cares. I feel lucky to have found her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720484181
Holly A Bonner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Holly A Bonner accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly A Bonner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Holly A Bonner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly A Bonner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly A Bonner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly A Bonner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.