Holly Beringer, PA-C
Holly Beringer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, DE.
Brandywine Medical Associates1815 W 13th St Ste 1, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 652-4705
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ms. Beringer is very professional, competent, thorough, and has a friendly personality. I first saw her when my primary care doctor wasn't available. Ever since then I have requested Holly for all of my appointments.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457778003
Holly Beringer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Holly Beringer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holly Beringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Holly Beringer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Beringer.
