Holly Beringer, PA-C

Holly Beringer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Holly Beringer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, DE. 

Holly Beringer works at Brandywine Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brandywine Medical Associates
    1815 W 13th St Ste 1, Wilmington, DE 19806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 652-4705
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Holly Beringer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457778003
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Holly Beringer, PA-C is accepting new patients.

    Holly Beringer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Holly Beringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Holly Beringer works at Brandywine Medical Associates in Wilmington, DE.

    3 patients have reviewed Holly Beringer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Beringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Beringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.