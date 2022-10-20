Holly Barone, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Holly Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Holly Barone, PA-C
Overview
Holly Barone, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI.
Holly Barone works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing416 S Creyts Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (248) 833-8154Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Holly Barone?
The office was very clean and pleasant. The PA and her assistant were very professional and efficient. The PA explained about my concerns and treated several pre-cancerous spots on my face.
About Holly Barone, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1164792875
Frequently Asked Questions
Holly Barone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Holly Barone using Healthline FindCare.
Holly Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Holly Barone works at
40 patients have reviewed Holly Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holly Barone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Holly Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Holly Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.