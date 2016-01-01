Dr. Anton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holly Anton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Holly Anton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Dr. Anton works at
Locations
Institute for Health & Healing 1210 Sonoma Avenue1210 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 523-7185
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Holly Anton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487973665
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anton works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.