Hollie Swanson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Hollie Swanson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hollie Swanson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Hollie Swanson works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hollie Swanson?
Dr. Swanson was very thorough and took the time to listen to my concerns. She is very personable and treated me with kindness and respect. I highly recommend her!
About Hollie Swanson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1821235128
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Hollie Swanson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Hollie Swanson using Healthline FindCare.
Hollie Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hollie Swanson works at
Hollie Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hollie Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hollie Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hollie Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.