Hollie Mueller, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile
Hollie Mueller, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Hollie Mueller, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in North Chesterfield, VA. 

Hollie Mueller works at Richmond Women's Specialists in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Chesterfield, VA and Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Women's Specialists
    1051 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 267-6931
  2. 2
    Richmond Women's Specialists
    7112 Cosby Village Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 267-6931
  3. 3
    James River OB/GYN
    7101 Jahnke Rd # 280, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-5508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services

Treatment frequency



Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Hollie Mueller, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750619367
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hollie Mueller, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hollie Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Hollie Mueller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Hollie Mueller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Hollie Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hollie Mueller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hollie Mueller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hollie Mueller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

