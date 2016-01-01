Holley Matthews has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Holley Matthews, LPC
Overview
Holley Matthews, LPC is a Counselor in Denver, CO.
Locations
- 1 155 S Madison St Ste 332, Denver, CO 80209 Directions (720) 375-4113
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Holley Matthews, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992019012
Education & Certifications
- Southwest Texas State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Holley Matthews accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Holley Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Holley Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Holley Matthews.
