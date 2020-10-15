See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Hoang Ngo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Hoang Ngo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Hoang Ngo works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Community Medical Assocs
    2355 Poplar Level Rd Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 636-7444
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 15, 2020
    I would definitely recommend Dr Ngo. I've been going to her for about a year now. She communicates very well and listens to my concerns. I've never had a issue trying to get a appointment to see her. My employer is changing providers next year so I wanted to make sure she excepted my new insurance and from the looks of it she doesn't and I'm really bummed about it.
    — Oct 15, 2020
    Photo: Hoang Ngo, APRN
    About Hoang Ngo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649710021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hoang Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hoang Ngo works at Norton Community Medical Assocs in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Hoang Ngo’s profile.

    Hoang Ngo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hoang Ngo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hoang Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hoang Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

