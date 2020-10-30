Dr. Hoan Le, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoan Le, OD
Overview
Dr. Hoan Le, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Worth, TX. They specialize in Optometry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Ideal Eyecare6360 Lake Worth Blvd, Lake Worth, TX 76135 Directions (817) 238-7171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Gran doctora y personal
About Dr. Hoan Le, OD
- Optometry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1801947734
Education & Certifications
- Houston Eye Assoc
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.