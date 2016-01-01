Hoaihuong Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hoaihuong Le
Overview
Hoaihuong Le is a Physician Assistant in San Jose, CA.
Hoaihuong Le works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hoaihuong Le?
About Hoaihuong Le
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1407276819
Frequently Asked Questions
Hoaihuong Le works at
Hoaihuong Le has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hoaihuong Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hoaihuong Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hoaihuong Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.