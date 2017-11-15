Hirenkumar Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Hirenkumar Patel, PA
Overview
Hirenkumar Patel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Hirenkumar Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Internal Medicine1525 W W T HARRIS BLVD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 590-6770
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Hirenkumar Patel?
Dr. Patel, is the best doctor one could ask for, very professional, listens, knowledgeable and really cares about his patients. I’ve been going to him for years. He is the BEST!
About Hirenkumar Patel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1811928468
Frequently Asked Questions
Hirenkumar Patel accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hirenkumar Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Hirenkumar Patel works at
12 patients have reviewed Hirenkumar Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hirenkumar Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hirenkumar Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hirenkumar Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.