Hirenkumar Patel, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Hirenkumar Patel, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (12)
Overview

Hirenkumar Patel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Hirenkumar Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Internal Medicine
    1525 W W T HARRIS BLVD, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 590-6770
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Hirenkumar Patel, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811928468
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hirenkumar Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hirenkumar Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hirenkumar Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Hirenkumar Patel’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Hirenkumar Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hirenkumar Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hirenkumar Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hirenkumar Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

