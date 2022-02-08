Hilma Campbell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hilma Campbell, PMHNP
Hilma Campbell, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Hilma Campbell works at
New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation2094 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 240-0600
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield

I had a telehealth visit with Ms. Campbell and it was one of the best experiences I've had with a practitioner. She was very inviting and courteous. She listened to my needs and did her best to build rapport with me. I felt very comfortable and heard. We discussed a medication management plan and she encouraged other ways to cope with my issues. I'm so happy to have found her and I highly recommend her.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245760503
Hilma Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Hilma Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilma Campbell.
