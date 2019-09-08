See All Nurse Practitioners in Sugar Land, TX
Overview

Hillary Spears is a Nurse Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX. 

Hillary Spears works at Minuteclinic Diagnostic of Texas LLC in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minuteclinic Diagnostic of Texas LLC
    16515 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 389-2727
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Sep 08, 2019
    I like Hillary.
    — Sep 08, 2019
    About Hillary Spears

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447666912
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Hillary Spears has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Hillary Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Hillary Spears works at Minuteclinic Diagnostic of Texas LLC in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Hillary Spears’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Hillary Spears. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hillary Spears.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hillary Spears, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hillary Spears appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

