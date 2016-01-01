See All Counselors in Scottsdale, AZ
Hillary Shluker is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Hillary Shluker works at Hillary Shluker LPC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hillary Shluker LPC
    6929 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 284-4458

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Loss of Pet Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Hillary Shluker

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306918503
Frequently Asked Questions

Hillary Shluker is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hillary Shluker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Hillary Shluker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Hillary Shluker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Hillary Shluker works at Hillary Shluker LPC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Hillary Shluker’s profile.

Hillary Shluker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Hillary Shluker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Hillary Shluker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Hillary Shluker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

