Dr. Hilda Hite, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hilda Hite, OD
Overview
Dr. Hilda Hite, OD is an Optometrist in Orange Park, FL.
Dr. Hite works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Hite and Associates P.A.58 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-5693
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hite?
Dr Hite was thorough, professional and very nice.
About Dr. Hilda Hite, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164440046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hite accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hite works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hite. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.