Dr. Chalgujian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Palm Desert, CA.
Dr. Chalgujian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John M Aliapoulios, MD41865 Boardwalk Ste 200, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 776-1277
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalgujian?
She is very good at what she does. She was right on point with my son and now I know I was not being an over concerned parent. She made recommendations and I plan to follow through.
About Dr. Hilda Chalgujian, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1518157429
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalgujian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalgujian works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalgujian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalgujian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalgujian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalgujian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.