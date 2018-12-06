Hilary Zurbuch, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Hilary Zurbuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Hilary Zurbuch, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Hilary Zurbuch, LPC is a Counselor in Sewickley, PA.
Hilary Zurbuch works at
Locations
Greater Pittsburgh Behavioral Therapy LLC1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 721-9570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't begin to tell you how helpful she's been for my son, who had undiagnosed and severe anxiety straight through high school.
About Hilary Zurbuch, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- Fairmont State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Hilary Zurbuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Hilary Zurbuch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Hilary Zurbuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Hilary Zurbuch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Hilary Zurbuch.
